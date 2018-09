Every year people from all over Europe gather at Norway’s oldest asphalt race circuit Rudskogen Motorsenter for Gatebil to show of their vehicles either on the show floor or at the track. Many of the vehicles that make their way through Gatebil have engine swaps. Peter Björck from BJP Race has visited the event every year since 2004. Follow along as Peter takes us on a tour of the pits and shows the variety of engines swaps at Gatebil.

Source: PeterBjorck via Piotr