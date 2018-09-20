1986 Chevy Silverado with a Supercharged LT4 V8

Noah Alexander who owns Classic Car Studio allowed Jeff Glucker from The Hooniverse test drive their 1986 Chevy Silverado shop truck. The company built the truck for autocross racing and for employees to drive around when needed. The truck rides on a full RideTech suspension with tubular control arms and quick-ratio steering box in front and 4-link in the back. Fox single-adjustable shocks tuned by RideTech and Wilwood disc brakes are on all four corners. Under the hood sits a supercharged 6.2 L LT4 V8 from a Corvette Z06 that makes 650 horsepower. The drivetrain uses a T56 Magnum six-speed with a S1 sequential shifter and a rear end with 3.73 gears.

Source: The Hooniverse