1955 Chevy COE with a Turbo Duramax V8

This 1955 Chevy 5400 COE custom was built by Cobblestone Customs in Zele, Belgium. The truck started life as a rolling chassis with cab purchased by the Dutch government. A coachbuilder turned it into a fire and rescue truck that was in service from 1955-1977. It sat in storage until Cobblestone Customs gave it a new life. Under the cab sits a turbocharged 6.6 L Duramax LBZ diesel V8 connected to an Allison transmission and 14-bolt rear end. The combination resulted in 12 mpg on its first trip. The company and truck will be at SEMA 2018 in the Voodoo Ride booth.

Source: Cobblestone Customs FB page, SEMA Cobblestone FB Page, and Hot Rod

