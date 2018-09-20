For Sale: RWD Impreza with a Turbo SR20DET Inline-Four

This 1997 Subaru Impreza GC8 is for sale in Hartford, Connecticut for $5,000 OBO. The Impreza’s boxer engine was replaced by a turbocharged 2.0 L SR20DET inline-four. The engine features a stock turbocharger, 800 cc injectors, Wiring Specialties Pro Series wiring harness, ARP head studs, and Tomei exhaust manifold. The RWD drivetrain consists of a Driveshaft Shop 600 hp driveshaft, 2005 STI R180 rear diff, and Driveshaft Shop 1000 hp axles. The sale also includes a 10-point roll cage, VVL head, and rear knuckles. Although the owner states the car runs, they say it still needs work on wiring (gauges/fans) and rear brake lines. There also some rust issues on the rear quarter-panels.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via Daily Turismo