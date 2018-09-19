1986 BMW 635CSi with a Turbo 2JZ

The Skid Factory is back with another vehicle build showcase. This time Al shows off a 1986 BMW 635CSi (E24) built for a customer that has owned it since it was brand new. The customer wanted to replace the factory 3.4 L M30 inline-six and Getrag five-speed manual with a turbocharged 2JZ-GTE VVTi inline-six and A341E four-speed automatic transmission from a from Aristo JZS161. The engine runs on a Haltech PS2000 ECU and single Garrett GT3076 turbocharger. The transmission runs on a PCS standalone controller with either the Subaru shifter on the middle console or paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. Listen as Al explains how much custom work went into the swap.

Source: MCMTV2 via Piotr