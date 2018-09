This 1970 Lamborghini Espada is for sale in Astoria, New York with an asking price of $49,500. Someone replaced the factory 3.9 L V12 with a “Chevy V8” which looks like a big-block. No details on displacement, power output, or specs. We also assume the B&M shifter controls an GM automatic transmission. Unfortunately the seller doesn’t list many details and if anyone knows more please contact us or leave a comment.

Source: Gullwing Motor Cars and Hemmings