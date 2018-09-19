Building a 1997 Saturn SC2 with a Turbo 3800 V6

Jon Thomas purchased his 1997 Saturn SC2 off Craigslist for $500. He quickly upgraded the headlights to LED bulbs and the suspension with Energy Suspension bushings, H&R lowering springs and KYB struts. He also dropped weight by removing the A/C, power steering, airbags, spare tire and jack. However it was the itch for more power that forced Jon to embark on the second phase of the project.

The next phase involves replacing the factory engine with a 3800 Series II V6 from a Pontiac Bonneville. The engine will keep stock internals but be upgraded with ZZP short tube headers, Series III intake, 80 lb injectors, and Turbonetics t3/t4 hybrid ball bearing turbocharger. The goal is to make around 400-450 horsepower on E85 fuel.

He installed the engine using custom mounts from 1/4-inch steel plate and notching the frame rail and subframe. The engine is coupled to a Getrag F23 five-speed transmission using a SPEC supercharged 3800 to F23 clutch kit. Jon plans on using stock Saturn axles until they break and he’ll switch to custom axles.

Jon would like to thank the talented and helpful members of Grassroots Motorsport’s forum for their encouragement and advice. Follow the Jon’s progress in the project’s build thread.