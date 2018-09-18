Cobra with a Tesla Electric Motor Climbs Knox Mountain

It’s been several months since we first wrote about EPower Racing‘s electric Cobra race car. Since then the little roadster competed in several events most recently the Knox Mountain hillclimb. The team took home 2nd place overall with a time of 1:51.2. The powertrain consists of a Telsa Model S P85 electric motor, Kia Soul EV battery pack, and custom Quaife torque biasing differential. Watch as Trevor Yip pilots the unique EV up Knox Mountain or read more about how the project was born in the build thread.

Source: HillClimb Monsters and EPowerRacing