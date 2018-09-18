Datsun 240Z with a LS7 V8

Tyler Powell‘s “Fairlady Z06” gained a lot of attention at its LSFest East 2018 debut. Tyler built the 240Z to compete in autocross and road course racing. Under the hood sits a 7.0 L LS7 V8 estimated to make 550-570 horsepower to the wheels. It features Lingenfelter “goodies”, custom camshaft, Atomic AirForce intake manifold, Holley EFI system, 95 mm throttle body, and 3-gallon dry sump system. Tyler also installed the drivetrain from a C6 Z06. This consisted of a shortened torque tube and TR-6060 six-speed manual transaxle. The 240Z rides on a custom tube chassis with Finch Performance CX-R tubular suspension with custom JRi shocks and hydraulic ride height adjustment. Listen as Tyler explains to Larry Chen the work that went into the project.

Source: Hoonigan Bonus and @TylerPowell63 via Piotr