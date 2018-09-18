Golf Mk2 with a Turbo VR5

This Volkswagen Golf Mk2 was built by KR-Turbotechnik in Gotha, Germany. The Golf was previously powered by a turbocharged VR6 that made 720 horsepower on E85 fuel. However the company replaced it with a turbocharged 2.3 L VR5 (AQN) that makes 844 horsepower on a MME ECU481 ECU. It sends the power to all four wheels through a 02Q six-speed transmission and 4Motion 4WD drivetrain. Watch as the Golf reaches 290 km/h (180 mph) at RACE1000 1/2 mile event and takes home second place in their class.

Source: KR-Turbotechnik Gotha FB page and cvdzijden Supercar Videos via Carscoops