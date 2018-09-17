Porsche 911 with a Turbo Diesel Inline-Four

Ferkel the Nein-11 started life as a 1983 Porsche 911SC with a 3.0 L flat-six that made 201 horsepower. At some point it was involved in roll-over crash and totaled. The wrecked 911 was purchased to source its Euro-spec engine for another project. Instead of scrapping what was left of the 911, it was transformed into a race car for 24 Hours of LeMons by Hella Shitty Racing in California. The team considered several engine options before settling on a turbocharged 1.9 L TDI diesel inline-four from a VW Jetta Mk4 that makes 90 hp and 200 lb-ft of torque. A custom adapter plate mates the inline-four to the Porsche 915 transaxle. The 911 competed for several seasons before being sold in 2017 to a new racing team on the East Coast where Ferkel is still competing.

Source: Ferkel the Nein-11 FB page