For Sale: 1979 Jeep Renegade with a 6.0 L LSx V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1979 Jeep CJ-7 Renegade is for sale on eBay in Nashville, Tennessee with $9,300 being the current bid and not meeting the reserve. The 304 ci AMC V8 installed by the factory is now replaced by a 6.0 L Vortec 6000 V8. Behind the engine sits a Turbo 350 three-speed automatic transmission and Dana 20 transfer case going to rebuilt Dana 30 axles. Other upgrades include paint respray, roll cage, and Eagle 17-inch bead lock wheels with Super Swamper TSL 37-inch tires.

Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link)