Reliant Rialto with a Honda CBR1000F Motorcycle Engine

The Reliant Rialto is a three-wheeled car manufactured from 1982—1997. It came from the factory with a 850 cc inline-four and four-speed transmission. However this Rialto built by owner George Rogers features a 998 cc inline-four from a Honda CBR1000F Hurricane motorcycle. These engines make 132-135 horsepower at 9,500 rpm and 76 lb-ft of torque at 8,000 rpm. Watch as George drives the unique vehicle up Shelsley Walsh hill at Retro Rides Gathering 2018.

Source: HillClimb Monsters