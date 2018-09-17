1959 Buick Electra with a Supercharged LSx V8

This 1959 Buick Electra called “The Professor” was built for JP by Hale’s Speed Shop in Lewisville, Texas. The 18-foot coupe no longer holds a 401 cu in Nailhead V8 in the engine bay. Instead it’s powered by a built 6.2 L LSx V8 with a Whipple supercharger. Behind the engine sits a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission connected to a Quick Performance 9-inch rear end. The Electra rides on a modified frame and custom suspension with Accuair eLevel air suspension. Rounding out the 126.3-inch wheelbase are a set of Forgeline RB3C Concave wheels covering Wilwood six-piston brakes in front and four-piston brakes in back.

Source: Hale’s Speed Shop FB page (build album) and Forgeline