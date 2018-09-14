Ford Escort Van with a Turbo Barra Inline-Six

Dean Ferris owns and races a unique and powerful Ford Escort panel van. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 4.0 L FG Barra inline-six that makes 720 horsepower to the wheels on 21 psi of boost and E85 fuel. The engine features head studs, upgraded valve springs, oil pump gears, ProBoost Garrett GTX42 turbocharger, and Haltech PS2000 ECU. The Powerglide two-speed transmission sends power to the Ford 9-inch rear end. Dean recently set a new personal best of 8.863 sec at 149.55 mph at Brisbane Jamboree.

Source: Fullboost and Real Dyno Performance FB page