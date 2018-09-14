For Sale: 1991 Volvo 240 with a Turbo 1UZ V8

This 1991 Volvo 240 is for sale in Bedfordshire, England for £12,000 or about $15,700. The engine is a 4.0 L 1UZ V8 from a 1996 Lexus LS400 that features a Holset HX40 turbocharger, larger injectors, custom exhaust manifolds, ARP head studs, and upgraded head gaskets. It makes 360 horsepower and 500 Nm (368 lb-ft) of torque on an Emerald ECU with custom wiring harness. The drivetrain uses a BMW six-speed manual transmission and a Detroit Truetrac LSD with a 5-link rear suspension. Other upgrades include 3-inch stainless steel exhaust, custom radiator, Aeroquip braided fuel and oil lines, remote oil cooler, electric front windows, and heated front seats.

Source: Pre 1996 Retro Cars and Parts FB group via Piotr