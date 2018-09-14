RWD Honda Prelude with a Turbo Mercedes Inline-Four

Peuek Szorstki converted his Honda Prelude to a drift machine thanks to a full powertrain and suspension swap. Under the hood sits a Mercedes M111 inline-four that originally came with a supercharger but now has a turbocharger making 0.8 bar (11.6 psi) of boost for about 200 horsepower. The car rides on Opel Omega B (Cadillac Catera) front/rear subframes and suspension with Opel Vectra coilovers in front and custom coilovers in back.

Source: Hoonigan Bonus and @szorstki_cswg via Piotr

