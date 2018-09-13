2008 Audi A4 with a 4.2 L V8 and Quattro drivetrain

Kamil Sielski has changed just about everything on his 2008 Audi A4. The car came from Audi with a 2.0 L TDI diesel inline-four, manual transmission, and FWD drivetrain. He replaced the inline-four with a 4.2 L FSI V8 that makes 380 horsepower and 460 Nm (339 lb-ft) of torque. He also replaced the manaul transmission and FWD with an automatic transmission and Quattro 4WD drivetrain. This resulted in the sedan reaching 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 5.5 seconds. The A4 rides on a D2Racing Sport Gold air suspension with TT RS disc brakes. The exterior sports a carbon fiber widebody while inside the cabin you find a Audi S4 interior. Feed your eyes and ears in Auditography‘s wonderful video below.

Source: Auditography via Motor1