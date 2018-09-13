Nissan R34 GT-R with a Twin-Turbo 4.2 L VR38DETT V6

Wade van Zummeren has been racing in one form or another since 2003. For the past few years he’s competed using his Nissan R34 GT-R in drifting, time attack, and hill climb. You will not find a twin-turbo 2.6 L RB26DETT inline-six under the hood. Instead there is a twin-turbo VR38DETT V6 stroked to 4.2 liters. The engine makes 1,000 horsepower and sends it through a Hollinger six-speed sequential transmission to the rear wheels. Watch as Wade pilots the GT-R up Simola hill climb in South Africa.

A few more videos of Wade and his GTR from a few years ago.

Source: Wade van Zummeren, HillClimb Monsters, and Knysna Speed Festival FB page