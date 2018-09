1971 Datsun 240Z with a LS7 V8

San Kinkhat has owned several amazing vehicles like his 1995 Porsche 911 with a LS1 V8. He recently finished building this purple 1971 Datsun 240Z with a 7.0 L LS7 V8 connected to a TR-6060 six-speed manual transmission. The engine features Harrop’s Hurricane ITB manifold and makes 625 horsepower to the rear wheels. San hopes to install a twin-turbo system in the future. The 240Z rides on Scale Innovative Series adjustable coilovers with L├╝ften big brake kit. San is hoping fans will vote in PASMAG’s Tuner Battlegrounds and send him and the 240Z to SEMA 2018.

Source: Tuner Battlegrounds, @RWB_Boonmee, and Scale Shocks FB page