1971 Datsun 240Z with a LS7 V8

San Kinkhat has owned several amazing vehicles like his 1995 Porsche 911 with a LS1 V8. He recently finished building this purple 1971 Datsun 240Z with a 7.0 L LS7 V8 connected to a TR-6060 six-speed manual transmission. The engine features Harrop’s Hurricane ITB manifold and makes 625 horsepower to the rear wheels. San hopes to install a twin-turbo system in the future. The 240Z rides on Scale Innovative Series adjustable coilovers with Lüften big brake kit. San is hoping fans will vote in PASMAG’s Tuner Battlegrounds and send him and the 240Z to SEMA 2018.

Source: Tuner Battlegrounds, @RWB_Boonmee, and Scale Shocks FB page