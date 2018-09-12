Mazda RX7 with a Twin-Turbo VG30DETT V6

The owner of this Mazda RX-7 daily drove the rotary powered coupe until the engine suffered damage. He decided to replace the rotary with a different engine after seeing the cost to rebuild it. When it came to engine choices, he considered several options until settling on a 3.0 L VG30DETT from a Nissan 300ZX. The twin-turbo V6 makes a little over 300 horsepower and sends it through a 300ZX Turbo five-speed manual transmission and stock RX-7 rear end. Listen as the owner explains to Nic from Tireside how the project was born.

Source: Tireside via Piotr