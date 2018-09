Grzegorz Staszewski and VTG just became the first to break into the 7’s in Poland. They accomplished the feat with their C3 Corvette that’s powered by a turbocharged Chevy V8 making 1,650+ horsepower and a custom AWD drivetrain. The car seen the 7’s before like when they went 7.545 sec at 279.07 km/h (173.4 mph) back in 2017, however this is the first time they did it in Poland.

Source: VTG FB page via Piotr