For Sale: 1973 Pantera with a 427 ci Windsor V8

This 1973 DeTomaso Pantera GTS is for sale in Phoenix, Arizona for $129,995. Behind the driver sits a 427 ci V8 made using a “Nascar-style” 351 Windsor block, Diamond Racing pistons, Kryptonite crank, forged rods, and Comp camshaft. On top you find Jesel roller rockers, “Yates-style” heads, Edelbrock Victor intake, and FiTech fuel injection system. Power goes to the rear wheels through a five-speed transaxle rebuilt by Precision Performance. Other upgrades include Wilwood drilled & slotted four-wheel disc brakes, Cristofaro body kit, carbon fiber hood and doors, and custom roll cage.

Source: Streetside Classics