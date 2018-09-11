Nissan 300ZX with a Ford 5.0 L V8

Joshua Hamby from Joshua Hamby Racing is turning a 1984 Nissan 300ZX into a street and drift machine. He plans on accomplishing this by replacing the factory V6 and transmission with a 5.0 L V8 from a Ford Explorer connected to a T5 five-speed manual. He is rebuilding the engine with cleaned GT40 heads, Ford Racing F303 camshaft, Trick Flow valve springs, and a Mustang ECU/harness. Watch the project’s progress in the video playlist below and follow the project’s progress on his Youtube channel.

Source: Joshua Hamby Racing FB page and Joshua Hamby Racing YT channel