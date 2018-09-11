Nissan 300ZX with a Ford 5.0 L V8

Joshua Hamby from Joshua Hamby Racing is turning a 1984 Nissan 300ZX into a street and drift machine. He plans on accomplishing this by replacing the factory V6 and transmission with a 5.0 L V8 from a Ford Explorer connected to a T5 five-speed manual. He is rebuilding the engine with cleaned GT40 heads, Ford Racing F303 camshaft, Trick Flow valve springs, and a Mustang ECU/harness. Watch the project’s progress in the video playlist below and follow the project’s progress on his Youtube channel.
Source: Joshua Hamby Racing FB page and Joshua Hamby Racing YT channel
One Comment
Wayne Thomas
Nissan has the VK50 and still is in the Nissan family. Makes more sense to stay with Nissan, but more power is (in the end) more power.