Nissan 350Z with an Audi W12

This Nissan 350Z was built to drift by Razvan Stan for PPG Racing Team in Bucharest, Romania. He chose to power the 350Z with an Audi 6.0 L W12 because it would stand out and his company Premium Parts Garage specializes in Audi, Porsche, and VW parts. The drivetrain consists of a BMW ZF manual transmission with a Tilton triple disc clutch connected to a custom driveshaft and factory 350Z differential. The front suspension uses a Wisefab lock kit. Razvan plans to replace the W12 engine with an Audi RS6 twin-turbo V10 and the diff to a Winters Performance quick-change model.

Source: PPG Racing Team FB page, PPG Racing Drift Team, and some photos by Gabi Mireanu