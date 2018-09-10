1966 Corvair with a LS2 V8

JB Granger’s 1966 Corvair was built for a season of Speed Channel’s “Are You Faster Than a Redneck” show that never happened and has competed in road racing and autocross events since 2015. A 6.0 L LS2 V8 that makes 389 hp at 6,000 rpm and 365 lb-ft at 4,400 rpm replaces the factory flat-six. Power travels to the rear wheels through a Centerforce flywheel, DYAD dual-disc clutch, and Mendeloa SR2 five-speed transaxle with a Dana 44 limited-slip differential. The Corvair rides on a C5 Corvette suspension with JRi shocks/PAC springs and Baer 14-inch disc brakes with six-piston calipers in front and back. View more photos and details in SuperChevy’s article.

Source: ScottieDTV and SuperChevy