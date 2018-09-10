Audi TT with a 1356 hp VR6

HST Turbotuning traveled from their company’s headquarters in Hargelsberg, Austria to Santa Pod Raceway in Bedfordshire, England to race their Audi TT at VW Action 2018. A turbocharged 3.0 L R30 VR6 powers the coupe made with a 3.2 L block, 2.8 L crank, and forged internals. The engine makes 1,356 horsepower on 2.5 bar (36.2 psi) of boost from a Garrett GTX5533R turbocharger. The engine sends the power to all four wheels thanks to a Liberty five-speed transmission and Nissan GTR drivetrain. The combination sent the 1,160 kg car down Santa Pod Raceway’s quarter-mile track in 7.71 sec at 184.3 mph making it the quickest Audi TT and AWD Audi in the World.

Source: HST Turbotuning FB page and VeeDubRacing