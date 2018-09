Piper Motorsport posted new photos celebrating an important milestone for their Frakenbenz project. In our last update we saw tape protecting freshly painted panels while the project was in final assembly. The wait is over and we finally gets to see the project in all its glory sitting on custom fifteen52 wheels. Hopefully we will hear the supercharged 6.2 L M156 V8 on a track soon.

Source: Piper Motorsport FB page