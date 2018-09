This 1999 Acura Integra is for sale in Atlanta, Georgia for $27,995. Behind the driver sits a 500 ci Cadillac V8 with two 65 mm turbochargers and a 950 cfm carburetor. The TH425 three-speed automatic from an Eldorado and engine sit on a Cadillac subframe and suspension. An aluminum radiator and 17-gallon fuel cell with a V1000 pump reside in the factory engine bay.

Source: Streetside Classics via GM Authority