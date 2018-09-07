Datsun 510 with a LS6 V8

Datsun 510 with a LS6 V8

This Datsun 510 was built by Jared Snetsinger over two years at Lucky’s Speed Shop in Fremont, California. The 510 is powered by a 5.7 L LS6 V8 that makes 440 horsepower to the wheels through a Tremec TKO600 5-speed transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end with a Detroit TrueTrac LSD with 3.55 gears. It rides on a Eibach springs with Koni coilovers in front and custom 4-link rear suspension with Eibach springs with QA1 coilovers. Behind the Volk wheels are Corvette ZO6 calipers on Wilwood slotted rotors with 6-piston in front and 4-piston in back.

Full Specs:
Engine:

  • LS6 V8
  • 440 whp
  • factory LS6 ECU
  • MSD plug wires with custom stitched heat wrapping

Drivetrain:

  • Tremec TKO600 5-speed transmission
  • custom one-piece driveshaft
  • Moser M9 rear housing (Ford 9-inch)
  • Strange 3rd member with Detroit TruTrac LSD and 3.55 gears
  • Strange axles

Fuel:

  • aluminum fuel lines with XPR fittings
  • RCI fuel cell with custom baffling
  • Aeromotive A1000 fuel pump with filters
  • Aeromotive fuel pressure regulator

Cooling:

  • Griffin Performance custom radiator

Exhaust:

  • custom 304 stainless oval tube exhaust
  • H-pipe
  • custom headers
  • custom hangers
  • V-band clamps
  • stage 8 header bolts
  • side exit design

Brakes:

  • Corvette ZO6 brakes
  • 6-piston front
  • 4-piston rear
  • Wilwood slotted rotors
  • stainless brake lines with XRP fittings

Suspension:

  • 2:1 steering quickener with all stainless joints and steering D-shaft
  • custom steering rack (no power steering)
  • custom 4-link with watts link
  • Eibach springs with QA1 coilovers in rear
  • Eibach springs with Koni coilovers in front
  • knife cut sway bars Front and Rear of car
  • camber plates in front
  • strap steel welded to strut towers to add bracing and place for the cage to tie in
  • custom crossmember with adjustment

Interior:

  • custom stainless dash
  • Autometer Sport compact 2 gauges
  • push start on the dash with IGN & ACC switches with red indicator lights
  • Tilton peddle assambly
  • Tilton masters with custom throttle peddle
  • front and rear brake masters
  • MoMo Start bucket seats
  • Corbeau 4 point seat belts with cam lock system
  • MoMo Jet 2 steering wheel with Quick release
  • custom carbon door skins
  • carbon 1/4 skins
  • carbon package tray
  • custom head liner
  • stainless floor pans
  • custom stainless shifter bolted directly to the trans for a direct shift feeling
  • custom roll cage with Nascar door bars

Body:

  • custom firewall pushed back 4 inches to fit LSx under the stock grill and hood
  • frenched tail lights
  • tubbed rear
  • shaved rain gutters, rear pillar vents, marker lights, wipers, trunk lock, door handles
  • BRE front and rear carbon fender flares
  • BRE carbon front splitter with stainless adjustable splint adjusters
  • carbon front valence
  • APR carbon F1 mirrors
  • projector Headlights with black backgrounds & halos
  • black powder coated headlight trim rings & headlight trim & blacked grill
  • Lamborghini silver metallic gloss paint on body
  • Lamborghini silver metallic matte paint in engine bay

Wheels/Tires:

  • Volk CE28N custom wheels with custom offsets
  • 8.5 inches wide in front
  • 11 inches wide in rear

Source: eBay via BangShift

