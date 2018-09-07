Datsun 510 with a LS6 V8

This Datsun 510 was built by Jared Snetsinger over two years at Lucky’s Speed Shop in Fremont, California. The 510 is powered by a 5.7 L LS6 V8 that makes 440 horsepower to the wheels through a Tremec TKO600 5-speed transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end with a Detroit TrueTrac LSD with 3.55 gears. It rides on a Eibach springs with Koni coilovers in front and custom 4-link rear suspension with Eibach springs with QA1 coilovers. Behind the Volk wheels are Corvette ZO6 calipers on Wilwood slotted rotors with 6-piston in front and 4-piston in back.

Full Specs:

Engine:

LS6 V8

440 whp

factory LS6 ECU

MSD plug wires with custom stitched heat wrapping

Drivetrain:

Tremec TKO600 5-speed transmission

custom one-piece driveshaft

Moser M9 rear housing (Ford 9-inch)

Strange 3rd member with Detroit TruTrac LSD and 3.55 gears

Strange axles

Fuel:

aluminum fuel lines with XPR fittings

RCI fuel cell with custom baffling

Aeromotive A1000 fuel pump with filters

Aeromotive fuel pressure regulator

Cooling:

Griffin Performance custom radiator

Exhaust:

custom 304 stainless oval tube exhaust

H-pipe

custom headers

custom hangers

V-band clamps

stage 8 header bolts

side exit design

Brakes:

Corvette ZO6 brakes

6-piston front

4-piston rear

Wilwood slotted rotors

stainless brake lines with XRP fittings

Suspension:

2:1 steering quickener with all stainless joints and steering D-shaft

custom steering rack (no power steering)

custom 4-link with watts link

Eibach springs with QA1 coilovers in rear

Eibach springs with Koni coilovers in front

knife cut sway bars Front and Rear of car

camber plates in front

strap steel welded to strut towers to add bracing and place for the cage to tie in

custom crossmember with adjustment

Interior:

custom stainless dash

Autometer Sport compact 2 gauges

push start on the dash with IGN & ACC switches with red indicator lights

Tilton peddle assambly

Tilton masters with custom throttle peddle

front and rear brake masters

MoMo Start bucket seats

Corbeau 4 point seat belts with cam lock system

MoMo Jet 2 steering wheel with Quick release

custom carbon door skins

carbon 1/4 skins

carbon package tray

custom head liner

stainless floor pans

custom stainless shifter bolted directly to the trans for a direct shift feeling

custom roll cage with Nascar door bars

Body:

custom firewall pushed back 4 inches to fit LSx under the stock grill and hood

frenched tail lights

tubbed rear

shaved rain gutters, rear pillar vents, marker lights, wipers, trunk lock, door handles

BRE front and rear carbon fender flares

BRE carbon front splitter with stainless adjustable splint adjusters

carbon front valence

APR carbon F1 mirrors

projector Headlights with black backgrounds & halos

black powder coated headlight trim rings & headlight trim & blacked grill

Lamborghini silver metallic gloss paint on body

Lamborghini silver metallic matte paint in engine bay

Wheels/Tires:

Volk CE28N custom wheels with custom offsets

8.5 inches wide in front

11 inches wide in rear

Source: eBay via BangShift