Datsun 510 with a LS6 V8

This Datsun 510 was built by Jared Snetsinger over two years at Lucky’s Speed Shop in Fremont, California. The 510 is powered by a 5.7 L LS6 V8 that makes 440 horsepower to the wheels through a Tremec TKO600 5-speed transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end with a Detroit TrueTrac LSD with 3.55 gears. It rides on a Eibach springs with Koni coilovers in front and custom 4-link rear suspension with Eibach springs with QA1 coilovers. Behind the Volk wheels are Corvette ZO6 calipers on Wilwood slotted rotors with 6-piston in front and 4-piston in back.
Full Specs:
Engine:
- LS6 V8
- 440 whp
- factory LS6 ECU
- MSD plug wires with custom stitched heat wrapping
Drivetrain:
- Tremec TKO600 5-speed transmission
- custom one-piece driveshaft
- Moser M9 rear housing (Ford 9-inch)
- Strange 3rd member with Detroit TruTrac LSD and 3.55 gears
- Strange axles
Fuel:
- aluminum fuel lines with XPR fittings
- RCI fuel cell with custom baffling
- Aeromotive A1000 fuel pump with filters
- Aeromotive fuel pressure regulator
Cooling:
- Griffin Performance custom radiator
Exhaust:
- custom 304 stainless oval tube exhaust
- H-pipe
- custom headers
- custom hangers
- V-band clamps
- stage 8 header bolts
- side exit design
Brakes:
- Corvette ZO6 brakes
- 6-piston front
- 4-piston rear
- Wilwood slotted rotors
- stainless brake lines with XRP fittings
Suspension:
- 2:1 steering quickener with all stainless joints and steering D-shaft
- custom steering rack (no power steering)
- custom 4-link with watts link
- Eibach springs with QA1 coilovers in rear
- Eibach springs with Koni coilovers in front
- knife cut sway bars Front and Rear of car
- camber plates in front
- strap steel welded to strut towers to add bracing and place for the cage to tie in
- custom crossmember with adjustment
Interior:
- custom stainless dash
- Autometer Sport compact 2 gauges
- push start on the dash with IGN & ACC switches with red indicator lights
- Tilton peddle assambly
- Tilton masters with custom throttle peddle
- front and rear brake masters
- MoMo Start bucket seats
- Corbeau 4 point seat belts with cam lock system
- MoMo Jet 2 steering wheel with Quick release
- custom carbon door skins
- carbon 1/4 skins
- carbon package tray
- custom head liner
- stainless floor pans
- custom stainless shifter bolted directly to the trans for a direct shift feeling
- custom roll cage with Nascar door bars
Body:
- custom firewall pushed back 4 inches to fit LSx under the stock grill and hood
- frenched tail lights
- tubbed rear
- shaved rain gutters, rear pillar vents, marker lights, wipers, trunk lock, door handles
- BRE front and rear carbon fender flares
- BRE carbon front splitter with stainless adjustable splint adjusters
- carbon front valence
- APR carbon F1 mirrors
- projector Headlights with black backgrounds & halos
- black powder coated headlight trim rings & headlight trim & blacked grill
- Lamborghini silver metallic gloss paint on body
- Lamborghini silver metallic matte paint in engine bay
Wheels/Tires:
- Volk CE28N custom wheels with custom offsets
- 8.5 inches wide in front
- 11 inches wide in rear
