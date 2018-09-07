BMW E30 with a 1306 hp Turbo 2JZ

Vidar Jødahl has driven his 1989 BMW E30 M3 on everything from a frozen Norwegian lake to the Nürburgring and now turned his talents to hill climb racing. The E30 is powered by a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six that makes 1,305 horsepower and 1,163 lb-ft on 43 psi of boost from a Garrett GTX4294R turbocharger. Power goes to the rear wheels through a Sellholm MPG sequential gearbox and E34 M5 rear end. It rides on Sellholm adjustable coilovers with six-piston brakes in front and E46 M3 brakes in back. Watch as Vidar pushes the E30 to the limits at Osnabruck Hillclimb.

Source: Buldre Racingteam FB page and Hillclimb Monsters