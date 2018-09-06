1969 Camaro with a Supercharged LS2 V8

Leave a Comment

1969 Camaro LUX with a supercharged LSx V8

This 1969 Camaro called “TUX” was built for Stuart Adams by Detroit Speed in Mooresville, North Carolina. The project started in 2005 and Detroit Speed estimates it required 18,000+ hours of work. The hard work paid off as the car won Detroit Autorama Great 8 finalist and Goodguys Street Machine of the Year. Under the hood sits a 6.0 L LS2 V8 built by Kurt Urban Performance with a Harrop Engineering supercharger that makes close to 700 horsepower. Power goes to the rear wheels through a Bowler Performance T56 Magnum six-speed transmission and GearFX 9-inch rear end. The Camaro rides on a Detroit Speed Hydroformed front subframe/suspension and QUADRALink 4-link rear suspension.

1969 Camaro LUX with a supercharged LSx V8

1969 Camaro LUX with a supercharged LSx V8

1969 Camaro LUX with a supercharged LSx V8

1969 Camaro LUX with a supercharged LSx V8

1969 Camaro LUX with a supercharged LSx V8

1969 Camaro LUX with a supercharged LSx V8

1969 Camaro LUX with a supercharged LSx V8

1969 Camaro LUX with a supercharged LSx V8

1969 Camaro LUX with a supercharged LSx V8

1969 Camaro LUX with a supercharged LSx V8

1969 Camaro LUX with a supercharged LSx V8

Source: Detroit Speed and ScottieDTV

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.