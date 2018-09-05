For Sale: 1981 Porsche 911 with a 8.2 L Cadillac V8

This 1981 Porsche 911 is for sale on eBay in Corona del Mar, California with a current bid of $16,500 which does not meet the reserve. We previously wrote about this unique project in 2007. The 911 is powered by a 8.2 L Cadillac big-block V8 that makes 537 horsepower thanks to a forged rods and pistons, Bulldog aluminum heads, upgraded camshaft, and roller rockers. Power goes to the wheels through a TurboHydrmatic 425 automatic transaxle with 2:73 gears.

Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link) via BangShift

