1973 Mazda RX-3 with a Turbo 13B

The Skid Factory started a new series where Al will be showcasing previous vehicles he built. In this episode he shows off a 1973 Mazda MX-3 that he installed a turbo 13B rotary into. The engine features a TA4Z turbo and Haltech Elite 2000 ECU. The fuel system comprises of four 2200 injectors fed by a dead head system consisting of a Carter lift pump and two Bosch fuel pumps in a surge tank. Behind the engine sits a RX-7 Series 5 Turbo manual transmission connected to a 3-inch driveshaft and shortened Hilux rear end with a LSD.

Source: MCMTV2