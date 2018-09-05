Building a Supra with a Cummins Turbo Diesel Inline-Six

Toyota originally built this Supra with a twin-turbo 2JZ inline-six and six-speed manual however for an unknown reason it was sold to the current owner without either. Now he is converting the Supra shell into a diesel burning off-road vehicle. The engine is a 5.9 L 6BT diesel inline-six installed with custom mounts on a reinforced frame. The engine will soon feature an ATS BigFOOT exhaust manifold and Holset HX40W turbocharger. The drivetrain uses a ZF S5-47 five-speed manual transmission and Lexus LS400 rear diff with shortened axles. For more details and photos please view the project’s build thread.

Source: Retrorides (build thread) and Deboss Garage FB Community