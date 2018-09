Craig Macleod took some time to talk and later drift Rennie’s Nissan R32 Skyline around Driftland UK. A 4.9 L S62 V8 from a BMW E39 M5 that makes 440 horsepower replaces the factory inline-six. Power goes to the rear wheels through a CCC Motorsport twin-plate clutch, M5 six-speed transmission, Nissan S14 rear end with welded diff and 3.70 gears. It rides on a Driftworks CS2 coilovers with R34 GTT front and rear disc brakes.

Source: DriftlandTV via Piotr