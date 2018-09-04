English Racing’s 1200+ hp Turbo B18C Inline-Four

Andre Simon from High Performance Academy talked with Myles Kerr from English Racing about their incredible powerful Integra which went 208 mph at Pikes Peak Airstrip Attack 2018. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 1.956 L B18C inline-four that makes 1,200+ horsepower at 54 psi of boost from a Precision 7675 Gen II turbocharger. It features a bored B18C1 block with Golden Eagle sleeves, Wiseco pistons, CP Carrillo steel rods, Integra Type-R crank, 4Piston Front Runner CNC head, GSC Power-Division retainers, valve springs and cams. They feed the engine M1 Methanol fuel from eight Fuel Injector Clinic 2150 cc injectors, Magnus Motorsports mechanical main pump, and two Bosch 044 surge pumps.

Source: High Performance Academy via Piotr