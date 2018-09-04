Ferrari F550 Maranello with a Twin-Turbo LSx V8 Update

Ferrari F550 Maranello with a Twin-Turbo LSx V8

Matthew Rogers and his company MCR Tuning made a lot of progress on their Ferrari F550 Maranello project since our previous article. If you remember the factory 5.5 L V12 suffered damage in the flood so the company replaced it with a twin-turbo 5.5 L LSx V8. The company recently completed all the engine work and the Ferrari has even seen dyno time (video below). No word yet on power output since they are still breaking in the engine but the goal is 1,000 horsepower to the wheels.

Source: MCR Tuning FB page

