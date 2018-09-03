1977 Lotus Esprit with a 1985 Esprit Turbo Inline-Four

Detlef Claudius and his son Jason stopped by Jay Leno’s Garage to show off their 1977 Lotus Esprit which has been in the family since new. The two own Lotus Prepared by Claudius in Cerritos, California which works only on Lotus vehicles. Because of this their Esprit is a rolling advertisement showing off their work. The the most interesting change (to us) is the engine swap. They replaced the factory 2.0 L Type 907 inline-four with a turbocharged 2.2 L Type 910 inline-four from a 1985 Esprit Turbo. The engine makes 300 horsepower thanks to upgraded internals and intercooler.

Source: Jay Leno’s Garage