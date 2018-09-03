Boba Motoring Goes 8.267 and Resets World Record

It’s been only two weeks since Boba Motoring set a World Record in their Golf Mk2. Fast forward to this past weekend at Santa Pod Raceway for the VW Action Show where the team broke their previous record with a 8.267 sec quarter-mile at 170.46 mph. The car is powered by a 2.0 L 16v ABF inline-four that makes 1240 hp applied to all four wheels through a DSG DQ250 transmission and 4Motion 4WD system. Enjoy several fast passes below with one record breaker at the end.

Source: Boba Motoring FB page and VeeDubRacing