Hoopie’s Hot Rods is back with new videos on the Pria Ghia project. The goal is to install a 1.5 L 1NZ-FXE inline-four and CVT automatic transmission from a 2004 Toyota Prius into a 1971 VW Karmann Ghia. In the videos below he discusses the work completed since part one, test drives the Karmann Ghia, and shows where he will the shortened the drivetrain.

Source: Hoopie’s Hot Rods