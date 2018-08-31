RWD Accord Wagon with a Turbo RB25DET Inline-Six

We shared Armondo Monoletti‘s dream of building something unique from a wrecked 1994 Honda Accord wagon earlier this year. He turned to Robert Bell and his company RB’s Adrenaline Factory in Kansas City, Missouri to realize his vision. Robert built a custom chassis with S13 240SX front and rear subframes/suspension with Z32 300ZX brakes. The engine is a 2.5 L RB25DET Neo inline-six with a HKS GT28 turbocharger that should make about 320 horsepower. Behind that sits a R34 five-speed manual transmission, R33 driveshaft, and S13 240SX rear end. View more photos and details in Hoonigan’s article or listen as Armondo and Robert explain the project to Larry Chen.

Source: Hoonigan Bonus