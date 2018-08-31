Toyota 86 with a Turbo 1FZ-FE Makes 2,003 hp on Dyno

Toyota 86 with a turbo 1FZ-FE inline-six

The last time we featured Nikki Hepburn’s Boosted 86 Racing race car was in 2016 when the turbocharged and destroked 4.0 L 1FZ-FE inline-six was making 1,800 horsepower. The team continues to extract power and recently made 2,003 hp (1,494 kW) at 7,955 rpm to the hubs. This will help Nikki keep the title of fastest import drag radial in the world which she set in March with a 6.725 sec at 203.71 mph. Nikki and car will be at World Sport Compact Challenge 2018 in Orlando, Florida on October 26-28.

Source: Boosted86 Racing FB page via Piotr

