1953 Chevy Truck with a L83 V8

This 1953 Chevy 3600 pickup was for Raybestos by Schwartz Performance in Woodstock, Illinois. The truck rides on a Schwartz Performance G-Machine chassis with Ridetech single-adjustable coilovers, Unisteer/Maval power steering rack, and Raybestos 14-inch rotors and four-piston caliper brakes. Under the hood sits a 5.3 L L83 (Gen 5) V8 with Chevy Performance LT1 wiring harness and ECU tuned by Late Model Throttle. The engine also features custom Dirty Dingo serpentine drive, modified LS7 Z28 exhaust manifolds, and custom 2.5-inch stainless steel exhaust. The drivetrain consists of a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission, custom steel driveshaft, and Moser 9-inch rear end with TruTrac LSD and 3.70 gears. Jeff Schwartz took the truck to Goodguys in Pleasanton, California and won the Autocross Truck Class and finished in top 15 overall.

Source: Schwartz Performance (project page) and Schwartz Performance YT channel