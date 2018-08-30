1968 Buick Riviera with a 464 ci Big-Block V8

John Lyons is responsible for building one of the quickest 1968 Buick Riviera around. It starts with a Buick 464 ci big-block V8 set 12 inches further back in the engine bay. The engine features a bored 1973 455 ci block, forged crank, H-beam rods, JE flat-top pistons, Stage 2 solid roller camshaft, CNC ported heads, crank girdle, FiTech 1200 hp throttle body, and Dailey Engineering dry sump system. It makes 788 horsepower at 6,800 rpm and 728 lb-ft of torque at 5,200 rpm on 110 octane fuel and 13:1 compression. Power goes to the rear wheels through a T/A aluminum flywheel, McLeod dual disc clutch, and Tremec TKO 600 five-speed manual to a Winters Performance quick-change rear end with 3.64 gears and LSD. The Rivera rides on Grand National stock car spindle pins, custom aluminum control arms, Flaming River power steering rack, and pinion-mounted Panhard bar. In the front you find Jeg’s double-adjustable coilovers with 1,000 lb springs and Grand National stock car six-piston brakes. In back you find Jeg’s adjustable coilovers with 450 lb springs and Wilwood four-piston brakes. The body features a carbon fiber hood, trunk lid, front bumper, fenders, and quarter panels. For more photos and details please view Hot Rod’s article.

Source: HotRod and Three Pedals