Nissan R34 Skyline with a 427 ci V8

This Nissan Skyline R34 25GT-T came from the factory with a turbocharged 2.5 L RB25DET inline-six however it’s now powered by a stroked 427 ci LSx V8 built by North Vic Engines that makes 530 horsepower to the wheels. The engine features a LS3 block, Manley forged crank, JE forged pistons, Lunati H-beam rods, LS7 lifters, and Crow billet camshaft. The drivetrain consists of a Malwood T56 six-speed manual with Aston Martin gear set with bigger output shaft connected to a NISMO 2 way LSD. The Skyline rides on Hardrace control arms, BC Racing Gold adjustable coilovers, and Whiteline front/rear sway bars.

Source: Unwanted Big Boys Toys Australia FB group via Piotr