Marty and his Mitsubishi Lancer called “2Sexy” are back. The car has been in storage since they damaged the engine while racing. The plan is to swap the turbocharged 1.5 L 4G15 inline-four for a turbocharged 2.4 L 4G69 inline-four. In this episode the team modifies the oil pan and throttle pedal. They also install an axle, new fuel rail, injectors, and fuel lines.

Source: Mighty Car Mods via Piotr