It’s been eight months since the last update on the 1970 Ford Fairlane with a turbo 1UZ V8 built by The Skid Factory. Since then the team and the owner drove the Fairlane to Willowbank Raceway at All Ford Day for some drag racing. The best quarter-mile run for the day was a 11.65 sec at 121.6 mph.

Source: MCMTV2