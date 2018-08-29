For Sale: 1942 Ford Rat Rod Truck with a Turbo Barra Inline-Six

This 1942 Ford Jailbar rat rod is for sale in Queensland, Australia for $70,000. The truck was built by OPM Fabrications in eight weeks. The truck rides on a custom chassis with a 2006 Hilux front subframe/suspension and leaf spring rear suspension. Under the hood sits a 4.0 L Barra inline-six from a 2005 Ford Falcon XR6 Turbo. The engine makes 400 horsepower to the wheels thanks to an Atomic valve springs, 6Boost exhaust manifold, Bosch 500 cc injectors, and Garrett 35/40 turbocharger. The drivetrain consists of a six-speed manual transmission connected to a 3.5-inch driveshaft connected to a Ford 9-inch rear end with a LSD and 3.70 gears.

Source: OPM Fabrications FB page (build album)