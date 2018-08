Hanna Persson uses a unique Toyota Supra Mk4 to drift in Sweden. Instead of a 2JZ inline-six, it’s powered by a supercharged 6.4 L HEMI V8. The Kenne Bell supercharger helps the engine make 700 horsepower. The car appears to be the same vehicle used by Christian Salemark when drifting for Salemark Racing. If anyone has more information please contact us or leave a comment.

Source: Hanna Persson via Piotr